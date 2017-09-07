SDC Launches $2,500 Door Package Giveaway

SDC has added a new, labor-saving function called DoorSnap to its free, award-winning SDCSecurity App. DoorSnap allows users to take and submit pictures of door openings via Apple or Android smartphone or tablet and receive free access & egress solution recommendations for electrification retrofits.

Between now and the end of October 2017, SDC is entering all qualifying DoorSnap submissions into a random drawing to give dealers, installers and integrators a chance to win a DoorSnap Door Package Solution worth up to $2,500 of SDC products. Additionally, SDC’s manufacturer’s reps have a chance to win a $250 Visa Gift card for generating the most DoorSnap page visits and app downloads among the dealer/installer/integrator customers in their region.

“SDC’s free SDCSecurity App has been a great, mobile tool to support our customers in the field,” explained Shane Geringer, SDC’s vice president of marketing, sales, and strategic development. “The new DoorSnap functionality allows them to receive a complete, customized solution for their particular retrofit the same day. In July and August alone, we’ve received over 1,200 page views from the field. And this was just during our “soft-launch” period for the app, convincing us to formalize the launch and develop this robust DoorSnap promotion.”



Contest winners for both the $2,500 DoorSnap Door Package Solution and regional manufacturer’s rep winners of the $250 Visa Gift card will be announced in mid-November. Details about the SDCSecurity App and new DoorSnap functionality are available at: http://sdcsecurity.com/doorsnap.htm.

