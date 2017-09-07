ipDatatel and Resolution Products Announce Merger, New Chairman

ipDatatel and Resolution Products today announced a merger of the two companies. As part of the transaction, Robin Pederson will become chairman of the combined company.

The combined company creates a solution set for alarm dealers and home systems installers at a time when increasingly intelligent devices are entering the consumer and commercial markets, the company said in a press release.

To date, Resolution Products provides a broad range of wireless. Its flagship platform is Helix — a full range, wireless security system that connects to monitoring centers and the cloud over IP or cellular links. ipDatatel solutions upgrade existing, out-of-date alarm communications systems, leveraging a broad range of IP and cellular communicators coupled with a robust network architecture used for central station reporting and interactive services.

“Both of these companies were founded by technology leaders that have advanced the home automation and security industries for decades,” Pederson said. “I am excited to help them join forces to continue to introduce new products and services for the tens of thousands of independent security dealers and home entertainment and technology integrators making secure smart homes and intelligent, efficient workplaces a reality.”

Together, the products and services provide security dealers, alarm installers and home technology experts a platform to service and retain accounts and take over existing products and services in a unified, secure communications environment. Because there is virtually no overlap between the offerings of ipDatatel and Resolution Products, the two companies will mostly be unchanged.

Today, the companies jointly sell a complete security, alarm, access control and automation solution for smart homes and commercial installations using the Resolution Products’ Helix alarm panel and ipDatatel’s Universal Alarm Communicators and cloud services. The companies also provide universal translator modules, allowing dealers to take over accounts without replacing sensors and deliver a line of wireless sensors compatible with virtually any professionally installed security system.

Imperial Capital LLC. served as the financial advisor to the two companies on the transaction.