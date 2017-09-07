Surveillance Video Leads to Kidnapping Charges Being Dropped

A Maine man accused of kidnapping had charges against him dropped when surveillance video disproved the accuser's claims.

The Lewiston-Auburn Sun-Journal reported Assistant District Attorney Andrew Matulis filed a dismissal of all charges against 41-year-old Joshua Brown, of Rumford, Maine, on Tuesday. Brown faced multiple charges including kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact.

According to the Associated Press, the accuser initially told police Brown had offered her a ride before forcing her into his car and sexually assaulting her on May 24.

Surveillance video from an office building showed Brown never exited the car or approached the accuser. According to Matulis, prosecutors couldn't prove any of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

