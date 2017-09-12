Surveillance Footage Aids in Capture of Man Robbing Hurricane-Evacuated Home

CBS 12, a local CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach, Fla., reported that a 20-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection with the burglary of an evacuee’s home in Stuart, Fla.

The homeowner, who was in a shelter at a local elementary school, checked his security cameras on his cellphone and saw the suspect in his backyard. He then alerted police who responded and discovered the suspect had broken the hurricane-impact windows and stolen $1,000 worth of property from the house.

They were able to set up a perimeter and apprehend the suspect, recovering the stolen goods. The suspect, Rashaad Kelly, is being held on charges of burglary of a dwelling during a state of emergency.