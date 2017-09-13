Uniview Protects BRICS FORUM 2017

China hosted the 9th BRICS Forum in Xiamen during September 3-5, 2017. BRICS is the acronym for an association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This time, not only the BRICS, but also leaders from five other countries — Thailand, Egypt, guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan — attended the summit. More than 50 of the world’s top 500 companies from 25 countries came to Xiamen.

Uniview’s security solution, including 20,000 cameras and 5 security protection methods, was on duty city-wide from the cross-sea bridge, airport, customs, to the media center. Uniview built a complete video surveillance system with five security protection methods to guarantee the devices and system’s stable working, including front-end connection protection, video private network protection, aggregation device protection, core device protection and control center protection.

More than 20,000 UNV cameras were installed, building a compact surveillance network that covered key sites including four bridges, one tunnel, the International Cruise Center, Xiamen Airport, railways, 40 public security and traffic checkpoints, Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Center, Yundang College, hotels, Aowangcheng Sport Center, Xiamen University, Zhongshan Hospital Affiliated to Xiamen University and Kulangsu Island.

UNV 44x PTZ Dome, High Duty Laser Pan Tilt, Face Recognition Camera and People Counting Cameras were widely used on every important intersection along the state leaders’ fleet route. The cameras satisfied the need for long distance and wide angle of view and recorded the information from people, vehicles and objects.

UNV VMS installed in the main control center was able to search video resources, group preview, and fix location by maps. An event like BRICS Forum has special requirements. In order to make the system easier to make command and dispatch in case of emergency, Uniview developed customized functions such as emergency plans for important areas and safeguards for key persons in important drive lines.