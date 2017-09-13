Camcloud Cloud Video Solution Manages Unlimited Cameras

The solution allows homeowners or business owners to remotely monitor their premises, with an online interface that powers the cloud-based management of cameras, video, physical locations and users. This platform, combined with Camcloud’s plug-and-play camera support from many leading camera providers, relieves the burden often associated with surveillance management.

The solution allows users to views multiple locations and cameras in real-time and gives quick access to live video and recordings. Users can also create unlimited locations or camera views and easily resize camera views from small to large using a click-&-hold feature.

“Camcloud’s new Multi-View release is a huge step forward for cloud video surveillance,” said Brian Thomas, president and CEO, A3 Communications, Inc. “The ability to view and manage unlimited physical locations, users and video all from an easy-to-use interface brings the power of cloud computing to the surveillance industry. We have many clients that will benefit greatly from this capability and we are excited to offer this to them.”

Camcloud CEO Brendan Harrison said, “With this latest release we have combined the unlimited scalability of the cloud with an easy-to-use multiview capability that allows customers to easily manage their entire surveillance solution in one spot. Customers want simplicity and ease-of-use built on a robust platform, and this release delivers on that promise.”

Camcloud offers reseller programs that enable partners to offer a white label service to clients without having to build or configure the platform. The program includes plug-and-play integration with cameras, mobile apps, e-commerce billing and a branded Web portal. Contact partner@camcloud.com to learn more or visit camcloud.com/partner.

Camcloud | www.Camcloud.com

