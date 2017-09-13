Identiv Expands PSA Partnership to Distribute Hirsch Solutions

Identiv Inc. has expanded its partnership with PSA Security Network (PSA) to distribute Identiv’s complete line of Hirsch physical access control system (PACS) and security management solutions, including Hirsch Velocity Software, Hirsch Mx Controllers, Hirsch ScramblePad Reader Family, uTrust TS Reader Family, and uTrust TS Cards. Through this partnership, qualified PSA integrators will be able to offer the Hirsch system to their government, commercial and institutional customers.

“This expanded partnership with PSA provides our end user base with a network of highly qualified security systems integrators that can offer installation and support services in a consistent and professional manner to key markets across the country,” said John Piccininni, Identiv vice president of marketing and business development. “PSA integrators will benefit by providing systems to their customers that are easy to design, install, and maintain, while providing government-level security, control, and features at competitive prices. The Velocity SDK allows for easy integration to video, communications, and other products, allowing PSA integrators to offer complete security management solutions to their customers.”

Hirsch systems have been deployed at the world’s most secure, sensitive, and environmentally challenging sites, including intelligence, diplomatic and military facilities, critical infrastructure, and research and industrial facilities.

“PSA is excited to be expanding our partnership with Identiv to include the entire Hirsch solution portfolio,” said Craig Patterson, PSA Security Network director of vendor management. “The Hirsch product line, combined with Identiv’s latest reader family, serves a need and market that our members are seeking to address, and Identiv products are a great fit.”

Visit identiv.com/products/physical-access for more information.