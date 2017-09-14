Network Video Surveillance Helps Drive Near Record Growth in Semiconductor Industry

IHS Markit reported in a press release that semiconductor industry achieved near record growth in the second quarter of 2017, posting a 6.1 percent growth from the previous quarter. Global revenue came in at $101.4 billion, up from $95.6 billion in the first quarter of 2017. This is the highest growth the industry has seen in the second quarter since 2014.

The industrial semiconductor segment of the market showed the third highest growth rate at 6.4 percent during the same period. IHS said this growth can be attributable multiple segments, among them network video surveillance. Others include commercial and military avionics, digital signage, HVAC, smart meters, traction, PV inverters, LED lighting and medical electronics including cardiac equipment, hearing aids and imaging systems.

