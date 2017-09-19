Convergint Technologies Acquires Integrated Security Systems Division of SDI Presence

Convergint Technologies, ranked No. 2 on SDM’s Top Systems Integrators Report, acquired the Charleston-based Integrated Security Systems Division (ISSD) of SDI Presence.

ISSD brings Convergint rich expertise across the banking, education and state and local government markets, Convergint reported in a press release. All 50 members of the current ISSD team will be joining Convergint, including its leadership. Many of the existing colleagues will work from the Charleston location, with the balance supporting several national accounts across the country.

“The company cultures of SDI and Convergint are closely aligned, which will provide the ISSD team with a smooth transition to many opportunities for advancement within Convergint’s growing security portfolio and services platform,” said David Gupta, CEO of SDI Presence, the former parent company of ISSD. “This transaction also serves to strategically reinforce SDI’s professional services focus on our core IT domain expertise and emerging digital solution areas for our clients.”

This is the 12th acquisition Convergint has completed in the last two years.

“We are excited to have ISSD as part of the growing Convergint family. They bring to Convergint a strong service-based culture, vertical market expertise, and a thriving local business in South Carolina. We welcome all ISSD colleagues who will be joining Convergint and are thrilled to have Todd Smith and Sean Kennedy join our leadership team,” said Dan Moceri, executive chairman and co-founder of Convergint Technologies.

Imperial Capital advised SDI Presence on the sale of ISSD.