Qognify to Globally Secure Banking Institution

Qognify, a provider of big data solutions for physical security and operations, announced that one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies has selected Qognify Situator and its Operational Intelligence Center (OIC) module to help manage its global security and operations. The Qognify solution will manage security in multiple locations around the world.

The bank has been using Qognify’s video management solution as part of its security program for over 10 years now, and is adding Situator and OIC to expand its capabilities to incident management and holistic risk management. When completed, the deployment will include global high availability architecture to support worldwide locations, all running on a single Situator system.

In addition to centralized management from a single location, the bank has set up Regional Security Operation Centers around the world to track and respond to incidents using a ‘follow the sun methodology’ reporting in to the Global Security Operations Center. Powered by Situator’s Advanced Rules Engine (ARE) which is capable of handling thousands of events per second, this strategy gives the bank the ability to provide consistent and effective response to incidents happening simultaneously around the world.

The solution will be used by internal users as well as dozens of external stakeholders who will be assigned to Situator. Situator will also be integrating multiple sub-systems, including access control, video management, alarm, mass notification and other systems and sensors.

An advanced and technology-savvy organization, the bank also acquired as part of the solution, OIC, an analytical engine that provides predictive, actionable intelligence to mitigate risk, maintain business continuity and improve operations.

Worldwide deployment commences in the coming weeks, with a joint team dedicated to the effort. “We’re very proud to see our cooperation with one of the global banking leaders grow,” said Moti Shabtai, Qognify’s CEO and president. “We worked with the bank to devise a solution that would support both current and future needs. We will continue to push the envelope to deliver industry-leading products to the incredibly security-conscious banking sector. This expansion deal solidifies our already leading position as the global provider for corporate security Situation Management solutions. We expect our activity to increase with corporate customers and the financial industry specifically.”

