MONI Smart Security to Offer Professional Monitoring for Nest Secure

MONI Smart Security, ranked No. 4 on the SDM 100, will provide a professional monitoring service for Nest Secure. In addition, MONI will be the only major security company offering Nest Secure with professional monitoring.

“In partnering with Nest, MONI has a unique opportunity to expand MONI’s addressable market beyond traditional homeowners and drive greater penetration into the $80 billion and growing connected home market,” said Jeff Gardner, MONI president and CEO. “MONI continues to evolve with our customers’ needs, and we look forward to the opportunity to set a new standard for our industry.”

The Nest Secure alarm system, unveiled September 20, 2017, is expected to be available to consumers this fall. As an added layer of security, a professional home alarm monitoring service is expected to be available to Nest Secure customers through MONI later this year. MONI will also provide Nest equipment and monitoring packages directly to customers.

With millions of devices in homes, Nest is the leading brand in the connected home category. The Nest Secure alarm system is a home security system designed to be tough on intruders and easy on you. The Nest Secure starter pack includes these products:

Nest Guard is an all-in-one security base that provides the alarm, keypad and a motion sensor, along with a friendly voice.

Nest Detect is a sensor that detects both motion and open or close movement in one battery-powered product.

Nest Tag is a fob that can attach to a keychain, allowing users to arm and disarm Nest Secure without a passcode.

“Throughout the last year, we have made meaningful progress diversifying our distribution channels and improving the overall economics of the business. We see MONI’s relationship with Nest as a continuation of our strategic growth initiatives and our commitment to bringing customers the most innovative and cutting-edge home security technology available today,” said Gardner.

