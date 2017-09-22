RS2 Technologies Announces Integrations With Invixium and Telaeris

RS2 Technologies LLC announced the integration of its Access It! access control software with two product offerings: Invixium, a manufacturer of high quality biometric products; and Telaeris’ XPressEntry, a mobile authentication and mustering system.

In announcing the integration with Invixium, Dave Barnard, RS2 director of dealer development, said, “We make a point of trying to give our dealers and integrators the best tools with which to compete. Invixium’s line of biometric solutions is one of the more elegant product lines we’ve seen in recent years. And, it is both cost-effective and simple to use, which are important factors for our dealers. We are really looking forward to working with the team at Invixium as we move forward with our partnership as an Invixium Reseller.”

Invixium’s IXM WEB software now houses their newest module IXM Link which plays a key role as the foundation in making the integration possible. With IXM Link, user information is automatically synchronized between databases, allowing for continuous one- or two-way communication. This constant exchange of data will save installers and system integrators countless hours of precious time by eliminating the need to manually enter data in two places.

Telaeris’ XPressEntry continuously pulls data using the RS2 API, including employee name, photo, access privileges, credentials, and activity to always remain fully synchronized. This allows security operators to enhance security and safety by using handheld badge readers anywhere in their facility for multiple purposes.

“One of the things we really like about XPressEntry is the versatility that it gives our dealers and integrators to craft individual solutions for their customers, whether they need emergency mustering, mobile entry/exit tracking, event or meeting management, time and attendance, visitor management, or a wide variety of other real-time tracking requirements,” Barnard said. “This integration gives our dealers another tool in their ever-expanding toolkit of access control products that integrate with the RS2 family of software and hardware solutions.”

Visit invixium.com and https://telaeris.com for more information.