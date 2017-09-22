LILIN and GJD Form Strategic Partnership

LILIN Americas, an entity of Taiwan-based IP video manufacturer Merit LILIN, and UK-based GJD Manufacturing Limited are teaming up to reduce false alarms common in standard motion detection sensors that occur while monitoring and illuminating large areas for intruders, while at the same time providing convenient, cost-effective compatibility with most major VMS and home automation systems, including LILIN Surveillance, Mirasys Carbon, Milestone XProtect, Wavestore, Control4, Crestron and RTI.

As part of the agreement, LILIN will distribute GJD presence detection, LED illuminators and security lighting systems through its network of North American distributors. This step brings added depth to LILIN's already extensive portfolio of IP-based video products and gives its customers new technology that compliments the company's solutions.

“The addition of the GJD product line is an excellent fit for us,” remarked Joe Cook, vice president of LILIN Americas. “Our clients will have access to genuine GJD products and with the launch of automation drivers, dealers will have an increased amount of solutions available for high-end applications in motion sensing and illumination with easy integration over IP using PoE.”

Visit www.LILIN.us for more information.