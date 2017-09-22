S2 Security Announces S2 Cumulus Cloud-based Service

S2 Security announced S2 Cumulus. This new cloud-based service is a major step in connecting the S2 ecosystem, enabling administration and monitoring of S2 products as well as critical communication between people, devices and third-party systems.

“Cumulus represents an enormous advantage for S2 system owners,” said John L. Moss, CEO, S2 Security. “We’ve created the backbone for providing new cloud services to our integrators, our end users and our end users’ people.”

At launch, S2 Cumulus offers system health monitoring, software license management, remote software updates and automatic alerts to changes in system status. Leveraging the cloud, S2 Cumulus will enable S2 Security to develop and provide countless services such as virtual credential acquisition and management, video stream sharing, remote mustering, communication with third-party systems and more.

S2 Cumulus currently supports S2 NetBox series access control and event monitoring systems, S2 NetVR series video management systems and the S2 Magic Monitor unified client, and over the course of 2018 will be offered for all S2 product lines.

Visit s2sys.com for more information.