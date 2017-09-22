PSA Security Network Named Authorized Distributor of the Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV

Sharp Robotics Business Development (SRBD), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announced the appointment of PSA Security Network as an authorized distributor of the Sharp INTELLOS Automated Unmanned Ground Vehicle (A-UGV). The Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV is a cost-effective, multi-terrain, mobile sensor platform that can capture video, audio and environmental data, while providing a visible deterrent. The data provided by the Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV can enhance outdoor surveillance, security, safety and maintenance inspections.

“Prior to the launch of the Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV, PSA has been a resource for product development input,” said Cliff Quiroga, vice president of SRBD. “PSA’s progressive thinking about autonomous robotics for security was evident when they joined with Sharp in the sponsorship of Robolliance and played host to the forum's announcement in May 2016. It's a natural progression that the PSA Security Network would be our first authorized distributor.”

Bill Bozeman, CPP, president and CEO of PSA Security Network, added, “We believe that security robotics is set to change the course of the security industry as we know it today. We are pleased to affiliate with Sharp and be the first distributor helping to make robotic applications a reality to systems integrators.”

Visit SharpUSA.com for more information.