Client-Driven Service: How One Company Keeps Its Fingers on the Pulse of Customer Needs

It’s not every day that you encounter a company completely focused on investing in the voice of the customer, so much so that it has strategies in place to ensure regular, meaningful, and personal interaction with its customers. “What we really pride ourselves on is giving that voice to the customer, where we go out and really interview the customers,” says Chris Meiter, president, Salient Systems, who explains that two or three weeks every quarter are dedicated to just going out and listening to Salient’s customers and finding out exactly what their needs are. After coming back to the office, he says, product strategy works with engineering and says, “Here’s what we see; here’s what our customers want; and how can we roll that into the next version of product?”

That feedback, Meiter says, informs Salient’s choices about future product integrations and feature offerings. “We’ve taken a really proactive stance on customer feedback. We don’t go out and tell our customers, ‘Hey we’re the experts and we’re going to tell you how the product needs to be designed and you’re going to live with it.’ We’ve done a very good job of being nimble and being able to deliver what we think the customer needs.”

DISCOVERING UNIQUE NEEDS

One thing this finger-on-the-pulse mentality has helped Salient do is to more effectively meet the specific needs of each customer and avoid the one-size-fits-all approach. “The success that we’ve had to date is because we listen to our clients and we better understand what concerns they have, the obstacles of doing business, and the different perils they might have on a daily basis,” Meiter says.

In the past, Video management systems were designed primarily to be deterrents, Meiter says — basically to assist in investigations. With modern technologies, however, VMS platforms can offer clients proactive solutions that meet the needs of individual departments in an organization. “It’s not strictly a product that’s just security related anymore,” he says; “it’s a product that gives you the ability to mitigate risks, to better develop standards for workflow and cleanliness within your organization, to be able to check up on stores and make sure that the floors are swept and make sure there are no obstacles in the aisles that may cause people to trip and fall.”

Meiter says construction is an example of how these systems can offer proactive solutions tailored to the needs of a customer: “In construction, I’ve got cameras on these facilities, and I can go back and look at the traffic flow in these facilities; maybe it’s the drive-thru, maybe it’s the parking lot. How can I make traffic flow better with pedestrian traffic, vehicle traffic, egress in and out of the facility, and benefit us in the bigger picture?”

And certainly with different corporations, there come many different levels of risk and the need for risk mitigation. For example, in a meeting with a director of security at Kraft Foods, Meiter says he discovered a risk the company faced that he hadn’t been aware of. “We were in a big meeting and their concern was they were losing trailers and inventory from their distribution centers. [The security director] asked, ‘Do you realize what it costs us when we lose a trailer full of macaroni and cheese?’

“I said, ‘I don’t know, about $15,000.’

“He said, ‘You’re dead wrong. Millions. Millions of dollars. That product, or any product that Kraft sells, goes on the black market, and they’re selling those boxes for a nickel or whatever they’re selling them for, and somebody gets sick because the product expired or it’s been tainted, and you find out it says “Kraft” on it, and our stock tanks by three dollars the next day.’

“I never looked at it that way,” Meiter says. “So it is with a drug company in the same situation, or an electronics company — whatever it may be — it isn’t always just cargo.”

TECHNOLOGY WITH A PURPOSE

Meiter explains that a typical way for companies to approach product offerings is that people in engineering would add functions and features to a product just because it had the capability, without regard for whether it was a feature people would actually want to buy.

He describes how instead, Salient’s head of product strategy meets with clients, discovering their unique needs so that Salient can deliver exactly what will meet those needs. “Here at Salient, we’ve done an excellent job of the investing the time and effort to go out to the clients and ask them the questions: ‘What are your concerns, what do you see in our product, and what would benefit you with how the product would change?’ That might be moving things around in the graphical user interface; that may be adding more functionality to 360 camera dewarping, or those types of things. So we’ve added that functionality. And it might be adding different brands of products.”

SCALABILITY

Adding different brands and insuring interoperability is another part of Salient’s strategy that goes back to listening to what the customers wanted. “We pride ourselves in open architecture, and so we let the customers drive really what type of technologies they want us to integrate to the product,” Meiter says. “We’ve really let them drive that because they’re using XYZ cameras, and they’re using a lot of them; that’s where we take our direction. We realize that, hey, that’s important to them. We want to make the products flexible; we want to give them the best of breed as far as what those technologies offer.”

Meiter explains that while customers might be standardized with one platform and brand of products, they might make an acquisition and add additional retail stores that use completely different products, but the customer still wants to standardize with Salient. “So it’s important that we have built in the integration to talk to a disparate access control platform or a different camera system.”

Houston Independent School District, Meiter says, started off with Salient with a couple schools and 16 cameras each, “and today they’re at 15,000 cameras and they’re running on CompleteView 10 years later — running on the same product. So really scalability is very important because it offers peace of mind that across the system I don’t have that concern of meeting a barrier where I’m going to have to redevelop or redesign the architecture or the pricing model that I go to market with or have to standardize on.”

CONTROLLING COST

Being able to offer this level of scalability, Meiter says, is being able to offer a low and predictable cost of ownership.

“Confidence in what your pricing is going to be long term is important,” Meiter says. “There are still a lot of analog cameras out there, but we developed a platform where you can bring your analog cameras and plug those right in to the same box. And when you’re ready to transition from analog to IP, you simply unplug the analog and click a button, and it turns the analog license to an IP license. So from a total cost of ownership you pay for that just once.”

At the end of the day, Meiter says, the end users are in a very captive area as far as budgets, and they have to be able to forecast their spend very accurately, not only in year one when they install products, but years two, three, four, five, and six. “The longevity of our technology stands up for a long time. So they need to know what the cost structure is going to be, not just from initial deployment, but long term. We’ve got a very clear message that we deliver.”

Salient’s tagline is We view security differently. “We really do view security differently,” Meiter says. “We can listen to our clients and then recommend what we think might best fit their needs and then work with them on that.

“We don’t profess to know everything, but we try to really keep educated about what’s going on, what is changing in the market, in technology, and then make the right recommendations and most cost-effective recommendations for our clients. And I think over the last 10 years we’ve done a very good job.”