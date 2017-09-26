Hikvision’s Ad Campaign Accentuates Winning Moments, Debuts at ASIS 2017

On the first day of ASIS 2017, Hikvision USA Inc., and Hikvision Canada Inc., North American providers of video surveillance products and solutions, today, , introduced its new “Partner.Win.” advertising campaign, which is focused on how the Hikvision team works with its partners to win business and garner customer loyalty.

“Partner.Win. is more than an advertising campaign; it’s a top priority for Hikvision North America,” said Alex Asnovich, Hikvision North America director of marketing. “In addition to providing high tech enterprise-level products, we have built a network of professionals that is dedicated to our partners’ business success. If one of our partners has an issue with a product or a project, they can call Hikvision and get immediate onsite support, before, during or after the sale,” Asnovich added.

The Partner.Win. theme is evident in Hikvision’s newly designed 3,600-square foot booth (#3703) at ASIS 2017, which opened Sept 26 in Dallas.

