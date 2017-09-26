PDK & Savance Announce Partnership, Integrating Solutions for Access Control & Business Automation

ProdataKey (PDK), an innovator of cloud-based networked/wireless access control products and services, and Savance, a provider of business automation and employee tracking solutions, have entered into an integration partnership. This partnership will offer customers comprehensive and fully scalable solutions that combine access control with business management and automation.

By integrating PDK’s cloud-based access control solutions with Savance’s EIOBoard brand of business automation solutions — including Electronic In/Out Status Boards, Emergency Mustering, Staff Tracking, Time & Attendance, and Visitor Management — the PDK/Savance partnership provides added functionality and value to both companies’ lines of products, resulting in greater efficiency and ease-of-use, as well as a reduced cost of ownership and implementation for end-users. The combined solutions are modular in nature and customizable to any type of business and its specific needs.

“I’m excited to expand our integration capabilities with PDK. Their organization puts innovation and the cloud at the top of their priority list, just like we do,” said Steve Bardocz, president and CEO of Savance LLC. “I also see a lot of potential for their innovative wireless mesh access control platform. For those that want electronic emergency mustering or better staff accountability driven by movement, PDK provides an affordable method to install readers just about anywhere without the need to pull wires throughout the facility. That makes a project quick and easy and pays off huge dividends, which is a no-brainer to any decision maker.”

