Genetec Announces ASIS 2017 Product Lineup

Genetec Inc., a provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, announced its show lineup for ASIS 2017 (booth #3147). Recognized by IHS Markit as the only vendor to achieve top market share rankings across multiple security and hardware appliance categories in 2016, the company will demonstrate how its latest innovations help enterprise, transportation, education, government, and retail customers “Protect the Everyday.”

Genetec will offer early technology demonstrations of Security Center 5.7, the next planned version of its open architecture, unified security platform that combines access control, video surveillance, ALPR, analytics and communications. New capabilities will include expanded cybersecurity and authentication features; unified analytics to provide smarter, more actionable data; individual privacy and advanced data protection; as well as state-of-the-art graphical reporting.

“Following a year of cyber-attacks, privacy breaches, and shoddily designed equipment making the headlines, it remains our mission to engage and educate IT and security professionals on the issue of cybersecurity,” said Andrew Elvish, vice president marketing, Genetec Inc. “At ASIS this year, Genetec will reiterate the urgency for its integrators and customers to establish trusted best practices to keep people and organizations safe and secure. With this latest version of Security Center, we continue to address these concerns head on by offering unmatched levels of authentication, encryption and authorization,” Elvish added.

Genetec will also preview its upcoming Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) offering, designed to make access control more convenient and easier to maintain, with extended accessibility. In addition to speedier deployments, this new offering will deliver greater scalability and bring ACaaS to enterprise users, removing the need to invest in extra IT staff, on premises equipment, and maintenance requirements.

Genetec will unveil new additions to its Streamvault (SV) line of all-in-one, turnkey security infrastructure appliances. Starting this fall, Streamvault will offer a wider selection of enterprise-grade servers, workstations, and storage solutions. These will complement Genetec’s portfolio of all-in-one security appliances and deliver the same exceptional performance, convenience and peace of mind that have made Genetec the only open-platform VMS provider to achieve a global top-5 ranking for back-end video surveillance equipment. (Information based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, 2017 Video Surveillance Market Share Database.)

Visitors to the Genetec booth will also be able to get demonstrations from its ecosystem of trusted technology partners including a vast selection of cameras, biometric and access control devices, body worn cameras, storage, and software solutions.

For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com.