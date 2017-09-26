Pelco Puts Solutions on Display at ASIS 2017

Pelco by Schneider Electric is showcasing integrated technologies which drive the company’s advanced solutions capabilities for leading vertical markets at ASIS 2017 in booth #2309. Key displays in the Pelco exhibit will feature solutions for city surveillance, gaming, ports, and oil and gas verticals. The exhibit will also demonstrate how Pelco’s portfolio of surveillance cameras and video management platforms combine with partner technologies to seamlessly deliver end-user solutions with meaningful innovation.

“We are excited to offer a new level of system solutions with functionality to address the specific needs of leading vertical markets such as gaming, oil and gas, airports and seaports, and city surveillance,” said Dave DeLisser, director of global solutions marketing, Pelco by Schneider Electric. “With a new and enhanced line of VMS solutions and IP cameras, and a host of new integration partners, Pelco is in a unique position to provide surveillance solutions that are truly tailored for core vertical markets.”

Pelco’s theme for 2017, “Moving Ahead by Your Side,” reflects the company’s commitment to recapture its leading market position with new technologies, products and solutions that truly differentiate it from commoditized offerings.

Solutions on display at ASIS incorporate many of Pelco’s products, including these:

Built on an open architecture platform, Pelco’s VideoXpert Video Management System (VMS) is at the core of a number of Pelco’s featured solutions including video analytics, license plate recognition (LPR) and point of sale (POS) through third-party applications.

Optera panoramic multi-sensor cameras are integrated with the industry’s leading VMS solutions for any surveillance system application. With fully stitched, seamless and blended 360-deg., 270-deg. and 180-deg. panoramic views with electronic PTZ capability across the entire panoramic image, Optera cameras offer superior wide area surveillance and forensic scene analysis.

Sarix Enhanced IP cameras and Spectra Enhanced PTZ cameras incorporate Pelco’s exclusive SureVision 3.0 technology with an exceptional wide dynamic range (WDR) for the most challenging lighting environments and low-light performance. The cameras’ Smart Compression technology minimizes bandwidth and storage requirements.

