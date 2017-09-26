SDM Exclusive: Aiphone to Partner With Skybell

Aiphone Corp. and Skybell announced exclusively to SDM that they have entered into a strategic partnership, due to begin in 2018.

“Skybell is partnering with Aiphone in regards to IoT, cloud integration, product design and manufacturing and full global sales and distribution,” said Skybell CEO and president, Joe Scalisi (pictured on left). “It’s very exciting for everybody. There are a lot of synergistic developments out of both companies.

“This is a global distribution that will enhance both companies, plus we will be supplying some of our key technologies to Aiphone and developing newer IoT platforms that will help put their product line in a position where both companies will have a better outlook on the global marketplace.”

The companies will be developing hybrid products based on IoT technologies.

“We will be able to develop new hybrid products in the future that have metadata. RMR plans on selling services customized for each market segment,” said Shusaku Ichikawa, president of Aiphone (pictured on right).

“I have been in this business for 30 years and this is one of the most exciting moments of my life. Together with Skybell we would like to have this be a new development for the future,” he said.