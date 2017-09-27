Axis Communications Opens New Axis Experience Center in Texas during ASIS

Axis Communications, Chelmsford, Mass., announced the grand opening of its newest Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Irving, Texas. The official grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting event was held in conjunction with ASIS on September 26 at Axis’ new facility.

The 7,100-square-foot AEC features a 30-person training center, multiple state-of-the-art conference rooms, which can collectively hold up to 25 people. The space features solutions in realistic demo areas for key vertical markets in the South-Central business area, including retail, education, gaming and critical infrastructure. The space includes more than 60 Axis devices including cameras, access control, audio, analytics and intercom.

“The opening of this AEC is taking us closer to our goal of bringing Axis solutions closer to our customers and partners,” said Fredrik Nilsson, vice president, Americas, Axis Communications Inc. “The Irving AEC symbolizes our growth and our vision of innovating for a smarter, safer world.

The official grand opening took place on the first day of ASIS, Sept. 26 with more than 150 attendees, including partners, customers and press. Located at 433 E. Las Colinas Blvd., Suite 600, the Center will primarily serve as a hub for the 22 team members in the South-Central business area, including 10 office-based employees. This area includes Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

“I’m excited to be a part of the grand opening of the Irving AEC. I’ve been with Axis for more than nine years and have seen the company grow into what it is today,” said Steve Darragh, business area director, South Central, Axis Communications Inc. “The opening of Axis’ sixth AEC in North America truly solidifies Axis as a leader in the industry.”

The locations of Axis’ North American AECs include California, Chicago, Mexico, Canada, the North American headquarters in Massachusetts and its newest AEC in Texas. Axis also plans to open additional locations.

For more information about Axis, please visit www.axis.com.