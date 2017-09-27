ASSA ABLOY Showcases Emerging Technologies with Mobile, Augmented Reality, Building Information Modeling

New technologies that assist architects, end users and distributors in installation, planning and support are on full display at the ASSA ABLOY booth (#3203) at ASIS 2017. The showcase is complete with hands-on demonstrations for all to try.

Augmented Reality (AR) technology provides a holographic overlay onto the physical world. By wearing a headset, users are able to work in a real space as they virtually view the installation of products onto an actual opening.

“Our Augmented Reality demonstration highlights how this technology might be applied in the future as wearables get more compact,” said Leslie Saunders, vice president, Customer Experience, ASSA ABLOY Americas. “While our display highlights the installation process, one day we see people utilizing this for product selection. Ultimately the user will be able to superimpose any door and hardware onto any opening and add the selection to a shopping list. This is a great example of technology making things easier for everyone involved in the decision-making process.”

A further step for the AR technology is to potentially integrate it with other company offerings, such as ASSA ABLOY Openings Studio, the company’s Building Information Modeling (BIM) plug-in software.

ASSA ABLOY Openings Studio is a suite of BIM software tools for creating and visualizing 3D doors, frames, and hardware objects used in design, construction, and facility management. The software fully integrates with Revit 3D software, and allows users to plan, review and track the design of openings throughout the planning process to avoid miscommunication and the potential for costly change orders.

Also on display at ASIS 2017 is a demonstration of ASSA ABLOY installation instructions available on the BILT Application for Apple and Android devices. Through BILT, ASSA ABLOY provides interactive 3D models and step-by-step instructions to make installations easier, ensure products are installed properly, and store warranties for future reference. The instructions are fully interactive, voice-narrated guides that simplify installation and shorten the time it takes to accomplish the job.

ASSA ABLOY product installation instructions available on the BILT app include: Corbin Russwin IN120 Wi-Fi locks and exit devices, SARGENT IN120 Wi-Fi locks and exit devices, Norton 5800 ADAEZ, HES 1500/1600 and various products from Yale, including Yale Assure Lock and Yale nexTouch.