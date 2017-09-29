Hikvision to Co-Sponsor Brett Moffit’s No. 83 Camry

Hikvision USA Inc., a provider of video surveillance products and solutions, and integrator partner Vector Security are cosponsoring Brett Moffit’s No. 83 Camry for the Apache Warrior 400 on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The race, one of 36 point races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will take place at the Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., the culmination of a three-day weekend of practice and qualification races.

“Hikvision USA is pleased to partner with Vector Security for this event and to have a front row seat and for one of the most popular pastimes in America,” said Alex Asnovich, head of marketing, Hikvision North America.



Doug Fritz, BK Racing CMO, said, “We are excited to have Hikvision aboard for the Dover race weekend. Hikvision provides state-of-the-art technology for business security, and, in our opinion, is the best in the industry.”



Vector Security has participated in the event before. “We are pleased to support BK Racing for the second year in a row, this time as a joint sponsor with Hikvision,” said Michael T. Grady, executive vice president, Vector Security Networks. “The race at Dover International Speedway in Delaware is one of the few NASCAR events that take place in the Northeast; we hope our customers and NASCAR fans in that region, as well as those who will watch from all across the United States, enjoy the race. We look forward to cheering for the BK Racing team as they compete in this exciting race.”

