MONI Smart Security Files Suit for Breach of Contract Against Nationwide Security

Monitronics International Inc. (MONI Smart Security), ranked No. 4 on the SDM 100, has filed a lawsuit in the district court of Dallas against Nationwide Security Solutions Inc. and one of its owners, alleging breach of their contractual obligations to MONI, specifically including their non-competition agreements.

“At MONI, we take our partner agreements very seriously. Honesty and integrity are cornerstones of our business practices, and we expect the same in return from those we choose to do business with,” said Jeff Gardner, MONI president and CEO. “We are deeply disappointed by the actions of Nationwide Security Solutions. We take great care to maintain our credibility and look forward to a swift legal resolution in this matter.”

For details on the suit, visit courtsportal.dallascounty.org/DALLASPROD.

Check back with SDM for continuing coverage on this story.

