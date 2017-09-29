Dynamark Acquires Second Central Station

Dynamark Security Centers, a Five-Diamond central station, has purchased Ohio-based Buckeye Protective Services and added it to the Dynamark Security group of central stations.

The acquisition will allow Dynamark to expand its central station footprint and offer its national base of dealers and partners a redundant facility, the company described. “We are excited to join forces,” stated Trey Alter, president and CEO of Dynamark. “Dynamark and Buckeye have been friendly competitors in Ohio for a number of years, and our mutual respect for each another led to our initial conversations.”

Keith Godsey, senior vice president of central station operations, explained how the next year will transpire for both companies: “During the next 12 months, Dynamark will work collectively with Buckeye’s senior staff to integrate both of our monitoring centers to provide redundancy, load sharing capabilities, and an entire menu of services Dynamark already has available to its dealers. During this time, we will be making investments and upgrades to hardware, receivers, software and much more at Buckeye. We expect all of these investments to have a very positive impact on our customers as we increase our services and support for our dealers and partners.”

One of the added benefits to the more than 100 Buckeye dealers will be on-demand sales training and business development offered by Dynamark. “Over the last four years, we have been developing award-winning marketing services, as well as on-demand sales training that is offered to all of our dealers and partners at little or no cost to them. Now Buckeye dealers will have access to that same benefit,” explained Hank Groff, senior vice president of sales and business development, Dynamark. “Dealers are begging for coaching and advice on how to grow their business, but most central station companies provide little more than monitoring services. We are different. We genuinely want our customers to succeed, so we go the extra mile to help them.”

Mike Hutcher, vice president of eastern sales, Dynamark, said, “Over the next few months the senior staff at Dynamark will be traveling throughout the Midwest to get to know the Buckeye dealers. We are committed to build a relationship with each and every dealer at Buckeye. We are a relationship company and we believe dealers stay because of the bonds and trust they have built. We only want to improve that bond.”

