Allied Universal Opens New GSOC Services Center

Allied Universal debuted its new Global Security Operations Center as a Service (GSOCaaS) offering Monday, September 15 at its facility in Richardson, Texas.

Available in the company’s Monitoring and Response Center (MaRC), the driving force of GSOCaaS is Swan Island Network’s TX360 situational awareness and threat intelligence platform and ThreatMinder’s social media monitoring product combined with Allied Universal’s monitoring and response center analyst and operator infrastructure. The new GSOC offerings also include LiveSafe mobile safety communications software and Groupdolists, a platform that digitizes Security Operations Center operating procedures and processes.

“Businesses are seeking the best practices and technology to prepare and prevent threats, minimize risk and keep their employees and assets safe,” said Ty Richmond, Allied Universal president, integrated security solutions and technology. “Through our new integrated GSOC offerings and partners, we’re providing a single sourcing capability with the latest platforms and tools to accomplish this in an ever-evolving and complex world.”

The new platform and product features include:

TX360 sorts through over 1,000 open source data channels to efficiently identify situational intelligence that is critical during a crisis, allowing security professionals to make faster, better informed decisions with highly relevant, real-time alerts and a comprehensive common operating picture of intel from around the world or down the street. The cloud-based platform enables highly secure and targeted delivery of critical information to identify and manage the most relevant emerging risks and threats.

Threatminder monitors potential threats to corporate assets across the Web, dark web and social media. Using proprietary technologies to monitor, analyze and notify businesses of online threats, the 24x7 system provides valuable insight into possible risk and liability. Analysts will also categorize and communicate possible danger in real time when a threat is detected, enabling a proactive response.

LiveSafe puts a mobile security system in the hands of everyone in an organization, deputizing employees so they can feel involved and empowered to do something when they see something. Users can send text, photos, videos and precise location information to report incidents ranging from routine maintenance needs to suspicious activity to safety threats. LiveSafe’s cloud-based command dashboard receives tips in real time and allows security officials to respond via secure live chat.

Groupdolists, powered by Centrallo, simplifies team coordination during routine and emergency events, instantly creating a common operating picture across Security Operations Centers and dispersed response teams, keeping them synchronized throughout the life cycle of any situation. Groupdolists increases transparency, provides greater accountability, and can be shared with leaders to reduce distractions and interruptions and help ensure deployment of the right resources, at the right time.

Some of the other technologies featured at the new MaRC included a SureView platform with edge-based video analytics, tracking, interactive maps and even a pilot robot program using the KnightScope autonomous machines for guard tour applications.

As part of the opening event, Allied had a ribbon cutting on its new Service Assurance Center, complete with two caged live canaries. The purpose of the SAC is to see that security professionals are properly assigned, scheduled and paid correctly while accurately invoicing clients and meeting contractual commitments, explained the back of the card on which a pin with a canary was attached. Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones explained the reference: “We will be like the canary in the mine. If there is a problem we will see it first.”