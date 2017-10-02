ADT to Monitor Samsung DIY Package

Samsung, a provider of home automation, and ADT LLC, a home and business security provider and ranked No. 1 on the SDM 100, together announced a new professionally monitored, self-installed life safety solution powered by the SmartThings platform.

Consisting of a home security starter kit and home safety expansion pack, the new solution from Samsung and ADT gives consumers the ability to create a safe and secure home and grow their connected home ecosystem as their needs evolve — all backed by ADT professional monitoring with no long-term contract, ADT described in a press release.

The product is available for pre-order on BestBuy.com and Samsung.com. On October 29, the product will be available in Best Buy stores as well as BestBuy.com, Samsung.com and SmartThings.com.

“We know from research that home security and safety are top reasons why consumers adopt smart home technology,” said Bill Lee, vice president, smart home product marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “The collaboration with ADT enables us to connect our Samsung SmartThings ecosystem to the most trusted name in life safety so consumers have peace of mind knowing that someone is ready to react to an incident at home in just a moment’s notice.”

The basis for the new DIY system is the home security starter kit, which includes the security hub, two door and window detectors, and motion detector. The system size can be expanded with additional sensors as needed, including fire, carbon monoxide and water detection with the addition of the Home Safety Expansion Pack. The ADT Security Hub touchscreen panel also works as a SmartThings Hub so users can control and monitor hundreds of third party smart devices, like door locks and doorbells, thermostats, lightbulbs and more. From the Android- and iOS-compatible SmartThings mobile app, consumers can manage these devices and sensors, set up routines, and receive alerts based on their preferences, as well as check on the security of their homes.

“One of the top reasons our customers are interested in smart home is the ability to easily monitor and secure their homes, but their wants and needs can vary greatly,” said Mary Ortizcazarin, vice president of smart home at Best Buy. “The new Samsung SmartThings and ADT partnership gives them more flexibility than ever to control their homes how, when and where they want to.”

