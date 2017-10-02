Babel Street Partners With NCS4 and Project Stadia

Babel Street, an advanced multi-lingual search and data analytics company, has formalized a partnership with the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) during its participation at the Project Stadia Sports Security Senior Management Training Course that took place at Interpol Headquarters in Lyon, France, last week.

“We believe that the safety and security of fans and participants of sporting events around the world is paramount to the enjoyment of the games,” said Jeff Chapman, CEO of Babel Street. “As we have demonstrated first hand at various world events, including the Super Bowl and baseball’s World Series, our technology assists security professionals in making timely and potentially life-saving decisions. Through our partnership with NCS4 and Project Stadia, we aim to bring this critical capability to the rest of the world.”

From September 12-14, the NCS4, in collaboration with INTERPOL Project Stadia, delivered an all-new, three day Sports Security Executive Management course at Interpol General Secretariat in Lyon, France. During the event, Babel Street showcased its unique venue safety capabilities to nearly 100 security professionals and Interpol partner organizations, and through this partnership, it will continue to deliver this training globally over the next year.

Recently, Babel Street was awarded the prestigious Golden Eagle award by The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security, for the use of Babel X to assist event officials in maintaining situational awareness and security of the Super Bowl XLIX facilities.