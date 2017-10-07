Arecont Vision Produces Cybersecurity White Paper

Arecont Vision produced a white paper showing why its megapixel cameras cannot be hacked and repurposed to participate in cyberattacks on other network-enabled devices, which it said is unlike video security competitor cameras.

The reason is that the Arecont Vision-developed Massively Parallel Image Processing (MPIP) architecture provides cybersecurity protection for every camera it builds. The MPIP architecture also enables the Arecont Vision firmware to be updated for new capabilities and enhancements to extend the useful life of the camera, which others cannot do.

To download the white paper, “Arecont Vision and Cybersecurity,” visit www.arecontvision.com/whitepapers/.