Retail Theft Apprehensions & Recoveries Nudge Down
Jack L. Hayes International Inc., consultants in asset protection and safety, surveyed 23 large retail companies and 16,038 stores (representing a cross-section of the U.S.), with a total of $377,420,446,000 in annual retail sales in 2016. The survey found that although total retail theft apprehensions rose year over year, as did recoveries and average case value, in shoplifting, apprehensions nudged down 0.2 percent, recoveries were down 0.88 percent, and average case value was down 0.68 percent.
