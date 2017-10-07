HID Global Announces NCS4 Designation

HID Global announced that its Quantum Secure SAFE Sports and Events Access Manager has earned the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) “Lab Tested” designation, awarded to products that undergo the rigors of operational testing in a sports environment.

The NCS4 designation gives event security managers greater confidence that the product has been validated as effective, helping to increase safety and security at events with large crowds. The SAFE Sports and Events Access Manager solution from HID Global tracks visitors and contractors to reduce risk, accelerate investigations and give better transparency of who is coming and going from a venue.

“The SAFE Sports and Events Access Manager solution performed at or above the levels considered by the evaluators to fully meet each requirement,” said Daniel Ward, director of training and integrated systems, National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Established in 2006, the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security has become a recognized academic leader in addressing potential threats and risks to the safety and security at sporting events.

Julian Lovelock, vice president of the Quantum Secure segment within HID Global’s IAM Solutions business, said, “By meeting industry standards for securing stadiums and arenas with trusted identity solutions such as SAFE Software, we are expanding the options for protecting people at events.”

