AMCG Launches Online Training for Technical & Support Staff

AfterMarket Consulting introduced two new online training courses specifically designed for technical and support staff. “Customer Service Skills” and “Service Sales Skills” are focused on employees of firms that provide installation and services on technology-based products and systems. Each two-part course covers the skills required to help generate sales and improve the overall customer experience for those employees that have face-to-face or phone interaction with clients.

“Technicians, installers, programmers, administration, and customer service reps. operate in a high-activity, high-stress environment. These courses are focused on the soft skills to enhance on-site or remote customer interactions. They speak directly to the target audience and the service experience,” said Joe Siderowicz, president of AfterMarket Consulting.

The courses are designed for ease of use and self-paced learning. Students can access them at their convenience from multiple platforms. Priced at $129 per course they offer service providers a low-cost, high return investment in their employees.

“Everyone needs to be focused on customer service and sales if a firm is to overachieve. It’s not a matter of if, but how much revenue has been lost when field or support staffs don’t know how to recognize or develop a potential sale. The same can be said for the proper resolution of customer service issues. Repeat business is critical to the service business. Mishandled customer service issues don’t support that strategy,” said Siderowicz.

Visit www.aftermarketconsulting/onlinetraining for more information.