SDM Tours New Dallas Axis Experience Center



Axis opened its newest Axis Experience Center in Dallas during ASIS on Sept. 26.

Before the ribbon cutting made the opening official, Steve Darragh, business area director, South Central, Axis Communications Inc., treated several invited guests, including SDM Associate Editor Tim Scally to a tour of the facility.

During the tour, Darragh showed off many of the technologies Axis demonstrates at the facility, and Fredrik Nilsson, vice president, Americas, and Ray Mauritsson, president & CEO, addressed the guests, offering an overview of Axis’ history, its recent developments and future vision.

The evening continued with a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the seventh experience center, followed by food, outdoor games, and gondola rides around the lake the new experience center overlooks.

