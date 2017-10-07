SureView Systems, Tyco Offer Video Verification

SureView Systems partnered with Tyco Security Products to deploy Tyco’s Sur-Gard (SG)-System 5 with their Immix platforms. The combined solution will provide video verification capabilities as part of a single platform.

The unique SG-System 5 alarm receiver supports the visual verification features for DSC PowerSeries Neo, Tyco Security Products’ wireless intrusion platform. These devices have the capability to send a visual “clip” along with the digital alarm that, via the integration with Immix, can be instantly viewed and acted upon by a monitoring agent.

The integration enables monitoring stations using Immix and SG-System 5 to receive digital alarm events with video and blend this with a range of other device integrations supported by Immix including video, video analytics, two-way audio, remote access, GPS location aware devices and others. The result is a plug-and-play solution that combines the capabilities of multiple disparate security systems to enable monitoring station operators to automatically receive live video clips and audio files from a variety of sources.

“This integration now enables central stations to offer both commercial and residential video security monitoring, while also giving central stations and dealers a new way to increase their RMR,” said Stephen Tapper, manager of strategic accounts, SureView Systems. “We are pleased to be able to build on our already-strong strategic relationship with Tyco Security Products and provide new value and support for SG-System 5.”

