Genetec & Alutel Mobility Extend Access Control With Mobile Reader Capabilities

Genetec Inc. announced that its technology partner Alutel Mobility now offers extended access control capabilities to open areas, transport facilities, construction sites, mining, oil and gas operations, and education establishments without having to rely on physical readers or installations.

By taking advantage of the Genetec SDK, Alutel developed integrated functionality in Security Center Synergis that allows its mobile readers and virtual zones to function the same way as a traditional, wired and wall-mounted card reader unit.

Installed on smartphones and tablets, Alutel Mobile can extend access control readers from globally recognized hardware manufacturers to read credential types including: HID, iCLASS, TWIC, PIV and AWID. Even when wireless communication is cut off, an offline mode ensures uninterrupted service. Virtual zones can be created with defined geo-fences in areas of interest that activate an “event” when a device enters or leaves that zone

“Alutel Mobility expands the access control possibilities for Genetec Security Center end users by adding access control features capable of working in places without physical installations,” said José Grudzien, president of Alutel Mobility.

“By using smartphones and rugged tablets running on iOS or Android, every client can affordably benefit from this mobile extension.”

Visit www.genetec.com for more information.