BCDVideo Video Weighs In on Mobile Security
BCDVideo has released a video on their YouTube channel addressing whether mobile security will be a standard or a fad within the industry. Viewers sit down with Tom Larson, vice president of BCDVideo, while he answers questions regarding what kinds of mobile video surveillance is being seen today, what are the biggest challenges with mobile solutions and what makes mobile wireless so important to the security industry. Watch the video at: bit.ly/2xN4gIt or view the blog at: www.bcdvideo.com/news/mobile-security/.
