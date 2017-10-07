Video Shows Vehicle Barriers in Action
A YouTube video from Bay Area TV station KBCW demonstrates how Delta Scientific’s portable vehicle barriers protected the Fremont Street Festival. The 2 1/2 minute video demonstrates how the barriers work, provides a background of why they are needed and interviews several Fremont people involved with the festival. The 12 totally self-contained MP5000’s were towed to the 12 entrances into the festival to control vehicle access. The mobile deployable vehicle crash barriers can stop a 7.5 ton vehicle traveling 40 mph. Watch the video at: bit.ly/2x50FZh.
