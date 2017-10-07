Oncam Debuts Online Visualization Tool
Oncam announced it has added two new functionalities to its website in an effort to enhance the user experience and drive interaction, the Web-based 360-deg. dewarping preview and the online visualization tool. The 360-deg. dewarping capability is available through all browsers and enables visitors to use their mouse scroll wheel or trackpad to zoom in/out on, rotate or convert any area of the fisheye image. These tools allow potential customers to explore how the cameras work right through their computer screens, according to the company.
