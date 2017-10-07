One Firefly Adds Lutron Connect to Training Video Collection
One Firefly LLC announced the addition of Lutron Connect to their UI University video library collection. The Lutron Connect library features 15 videos of custom-branded content that seamlessly guide users through the various aspects and functionality of the Lutron Connect app. UI University makes it easy for technology contractors to educate both prospects and clients using rich HD videos that depict how to operate the various aspects of an iPad-controlled system. Visit www.onefirefly.com/uiu for more information.
