5 Ways to Increase RMR With Cloud Video Services

More customers are beginning to take advantage of cloud technologies. Meanwhile, more and more integrators are offering cloud services in one form or another.
Integrators interviewed for this article reported mixed results with regard to what percentage of their customers used their cloud video services. Rick Tampier, senior director sales and product strategy, Red Hawk Fire & Security, Boca Raton, Fla., says fewer than 5 percent of Red Hawk’s customers use cloud video services, but the company has only recently begun offering the service and expects it to be a growth engine in the future.