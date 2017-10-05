New Surveillance Cameras in Detroit Park Raise Privacy Concerns

Campus Martius, a park in downtown Detroit, has just received a network of security cameras that will be monitored by Detroit police and the security operations of some downtown businesses, according to an article in the Detroit Free Press.

The surveillance system, which is part of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s public safety strategy, has some civil liberties advocates asking if such a system infringes on citizens’ privacy, especially because it sends a live feed to privately owned corporations such as Rock Ventures, Ilitch Holdings, DTE Energy and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

According to the article, there are no known restraints on how long Detroit 300, the private nonprofit organization that manages Campus Martius under a contract with the City of Detroit, can retain the footage.

City and park officials, however, said that those visiting the park are in a public area and should not expect privacy from video surveillance.

To read the article, visit www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2017/09/24/campus-martius-security-cameras-privacy-concerns/688829001/.