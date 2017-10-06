Midstate Security Employees Raise Money to Fight Homelessness

During the first half of 2017, Midstate Security Company employees raised more than $6,000 through 442 hours of volunteer work running concessions at various Van Andel Arena events. All the money raised through their efforts went directly to Family Promise of Grand Rapids to fight homelessness.

Family Promise partners with families who are homeless by helping them get back on their feet so they can create a stable lifestyle for their children. “It’s not every day that we get a company reaching out to us saying they want to help us raise funds,” said Cheryl Schuch, executive director at Family Outreach. “We were really excited when Midstate Security chose Family Promise to volunteer and help our families.”

The $6,000 raised will help fund six families with shelter and basic needs like food, clothing and diapers.

“It’s who we are,” says Dave Nemmers, Midstate Security President. “We value our people and the community. And it’s up to our employees to decide on the cause so that we are giving back to what is important to them.”

Previous efforts included purchasing raising funds to purchase bite vests for police dog training, Habitat for Humanity, shoe and coat drives as well as law enforcement cookouts.