ISC East Names Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly Headlining Speaker

Former Commissioner of the NYPD Ray Kelly will deliver this year’s keynote address at ISC East, sponsored by the Security Industry Association. ISC East, the Northeast’s largest converged security tradeshow, will be taking place at the Javits Center in New York on November 15 & 16. The keynote will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at 2:00 p.m. and is sponsored by Altronix Corporation.

During this time, Kelly will give a 60-minute address that will discuss his development of the NYPD during the time immediately following 9/11, and will provide insights into today’s most pressing public safety and cyber threats, and how to protect against them.

ISC Events Industry Vice President Sherida Sessa said, “ISC East is the only industry event that offers full education program to attendees at no cost. We are thrilled to be able to add a speaker of Commissioner Kelly’s caliber to our November lineup. Commissioner Kelly was instrumental in NYC’s recovery from 9/11 and changed the way public safety is handled today.”

Don Erickson, CEO of the Security Industry Association, said, “ISC East continues to serve as a leading platform for attendees to gain unparalleled insight into the security technology needs of the public safety community. Attendees will certainly benefit from Commissioner Kelly’s perspective about today’s national security threats and how the NYPD under his leadership effectively redefined its relationship with the private sector and helped to keep countless communities safe from violent crime and terrorist attacks.”

For more information about ISC Events, visit www.iscevents.com.

