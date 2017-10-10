NextGen Wins SDM 2017 Systems Integrator of the Year

Frank Brewer had retired. He had built a successful security integration company several years ago — Security Services and Technologies (SST) — which had been successfully acquired by a larger systems integration company. He thought he was done with the security industry. Meanwhile, many of his former employees had been acquired yet again by an even larger entity and while the former SST employees were part of a highly successful division for the acquiring company, the decision was made to phase it out, both because of the risk involved in the highly regulated and complex industries it served, as well as the feeling that it just didn’t quite fit with their business model.

“It wasn’t on my radar to get back into the security industry, but at the time several key players became available,” Brewer recalls. “I had experience and, after meeting with Ryan (Loughin) and looking at the market, there was a dire need out there to fill a gap in the market. There was a screaming need from customers to have a high level of service from a company big enough to take on any project.” Add to that the expertise in a very large complicated vertical market and it was a recipe for success.