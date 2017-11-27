Five Key Trends in Residential Security

First came interactive security systems that customers could view and control using their smartphones. Then came thermostats, lighting controls, door locks and other devices that could be controlled through a smartphone interface. Increasingly, systems also are including cameras and some dealers are exploring voice control options through consumer devices such as Amazon Echo and Google Home.

As technology continues to advance, security dealers are finding new opportunities in residential security. Five dealers told SDM about the tactics they use to make the most of these and other opportunities and offered their take on five key trends we see in this area.