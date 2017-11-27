SDM TopicsHome Automation / EntertainmentSmart HomeTrends & Industry Issues

Five Key Trends in Residential Security

Cameras are no longer a luxury for today’s security and home control systems. Forward-thinking dealers also are looking at opportunities in voice control and cybersecurity.

November 27, 2017
Joan Engebretson
KEYWORDS home automation / security dealers / security systems dealer
Reprints
No Comments

First came interactive security systems that customers could view and control using their smartphones. Then came thermostats, lighting controls, door locks and other devices that could be controlled through a smartphone interface. Increasingly, systems also are including cameras and some dealers are exploring voice control options through consumer devices such as Amazon Echo and Google Home.

As technology continues to advance, security dealers are finding new opportunities in residential security. Five dealers told SDM about the tactics they use to make the most of these and other opportunities and offered their take on five key trends we see in this area.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories