6 Key Questions About Video Power

At the foundation of every system is the infrastructure that provides the power and a means of transporting data from an end point to a centralized headend. In designing or upgrading a system from analog to IP, there are many factors that go into choosing the best technologies for these vital functions. To help guide integrators towards the most appropriate power and transmission solutions, SDM posed six common questions to several industry experts, whose answers are found within this article: John Croce, CEO, NVT Phybridge, Oakville, Ontario; Frank “Skip” Haight, vice president of marketing, Communication Networks (ComNet), Danbury, Conn.; John Nave, design center engineer, ComNet; Ronnie Pennington, national sales manager, Altronix, Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Chad Szekeres, national sales manager, Nitek, Rolling Meadows, Ill.