SDM TopicsIndustry InnovationsVideo Solutions
ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘i’ camera – changing things for the better

December 5, 2017
KEYWORDS IoT (Internet of Things) / security analytics / smart cities / video surveillance
Reprints
No Comments

The Internet of Things has changed video security. Today’s cameras have evolved into intelligent sensors, capable of extracting invaluable data to improve video security and ‘smart cities’. Using existing infrastructures, smart data is collected to optimize energy consumption or control traffic flow, which means initial investments go further than security.

Using the capabilities of the Bosch ‘i’ camera you can push data usage close to 100% (compared to just 10% currently), by making the streets safer, cars smarter, and businesses more profitable.

The future of video security is more than just an image.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.