Registration Open for 2017 CEDIA Business Xchange

CEDIA opened registration for Business Xchange 2017. This two-day event will be packed with peer networking opportunities and expert-led workshops designed to help attendees maximize sales and marketing techniques. Each session is tailored to the specific business needs of companies in the residential tech industry.

“This event will benefit any member of any size, whether it’s one person or someone managing a business of 100,” said Giles Sutton, managing director of James & Giles.

“This is not your typical business conference, it’s about real people, real problems, and real solutions,” said Jeff Oakes, director of sales at D-Tools and member of the CEDIA Business Xchange Task Force. “CEDIA Business Xchange is planned so that home technology professionals learn from their peers and those in the trenches every day, and walk away with action plans they can implement right away.”

CEDIA CEO, Vin Bruno said, “Business Xchange is a unique opportunity for business owners to step away from the day-in and day-out of running a business and dig deep into topics that will help them boost their bottom line. Sales and marketing are business functions that can always be re-calibrated and refined to create better ROI and ultimately build revenue.”

This year’s Business Xchange will take place at the Elian Resort & Spa in San Antonio March 1-3. Attendees can save $100 on their registration costs when they register by January 18.

Additional information about Business Xchange can be found at cedia.net/businessxchange.