Wetext Selected as Text Messaging Partner by Pasadena Tournament of Roses

WeText, a mobile communications technology company based in Orlando, Fla., has been selected by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses to provide an SMS/Text-based emergency alert system for internal communication during 2016-2017 Tournament of Roses events.

The WeText emergency SMS alert system allows users to send and receive instant text message alerts in the event of a public safety or medical emergency to enable the most rapid and efficient response. WeText’s two-way text chat will enable real-time communications between teams, volunteers and organizers during official Tournament of Roses events including the Rose Parade and the pre- and post-parade viewing of the floats.

“Providing for the safety of the public and our dedicated volunteers is our top priority during the Rose Parade,” said Ed Corey, Tournament of Roses COO. “Naturally, we hope we will never need to use the emergency alert text service, but having the WeText technology available will be a valuable tool in our internal communications efforts.”

More than 1,000 volunteers will be on hand to support the 128th Rose Parade, themed “Echoes of Success,” on Monday, January 2, 2017 in Pasadena.

“We are extremely proud to be supporting the Tournament of Roses with our mobile text platform that is at the forefront of direct messaging technology,” said WeText creator and CEO Mitesh Patel.

Text has a 95 percent open rate compared with 25 percent for email. WeText provides highly personalized, one-to-one interactive messaging to target audiences, the company reported. Requiring no additional apps, software or hardware, WeText uses a Web-based console to manage content and distribution.

